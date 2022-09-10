Saturday morning Rangers stuff

Good morning, LSB.

The Rangers lost by one run last night blah blah blah blah...

Perhaps more importantly, hot 3B prospect Josh Jung started his career off with a bang.

Levi Weaver writes that Jung’s goosebumps-inducing home run twas long ago written in the stones.

Evan Grant notes that the blast sent a jolt through a Rangers organization that’s otherwise been in an “emotional drought.”

Kennedi Landry writes about Jung’s nerves before during and after the big blast.

Grant also has a list of previous Rangers top prospects and how they’ve fared in their big league debuts.

In other news there are some major rule changes soon to be implemented across baseball, including a shift ban and a pitching clock.

And the unionization of baseball’s minor leagues is taking a big step forward.

That’s all for this morning. The Josh Jungs continue their series with the Blue Jays tonight at 6:05 with Kohei Arihara on the bump.

Have a good weekend!