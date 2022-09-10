Minor league update for 9/9/22

D.J. McCarty started for Down East, striking out two and walking two while allowing three runs in 1.2 IP. Ivan Oviedo threw 4.1 shutout innings, striking out five and walking three. Nick Lockhart threw two shutout innings, striking out three and walking one.

Maximo Acosta doubled. Tucker Mitchell homered. Miguel Villarroel had a single, a walk and a stolen base.

Down East box score

Gavin Collyer started for the Crawdads, giving up five runs in 3.2 IP, four of them coming on a two out grand slam, striking out five and walking four.

Thomas Saggese homered and walked. Evan Carter singled, walked and stole a base. Angel Aponte was three for five with two doubles. Cody Freeman had a pair of hits.

Hickory box score

Frisco had Mason Englert get the start, and Englert struck out eight in 5.2 IP, walking one and allowing three runs. Trevor Hauver doubled and drew two walks. Jonathan Ornelas singled.

Frisco box score

Kolby Allard went five innings for Round Rock, allowing four runs, including a pair of home runs, striking out seven and walking one. A.J. Alexy threw two shutout innings, striking out three and walking two. Yerry Rodriguez allowed a run in two innings. Chase Lee allowed two runs in an inning of work. Nick Snyder threw a shutout inning. Daniel Robert allowed four runs in an inning.

Ezequiel Duran was 0 for 6 with 3 Ks.

Round Rock box score