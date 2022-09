Texas Rangers lineup for September 10, 2022 against the Toronto Blue Jays: starting pitchers are Kohei Arihara for the Rangers and Kevin Gausman for the Jays.

Its another game, and Josh Jung is back in the lineup, along with Sam Huff, Josh Smith and Bubba Thompson. So maybe its going to be a good game.

The lineup:

Semien — 2B

Seager — SS

Lowe — 1B

Garcia — DH

Taveras — CF

Jung — 3B

Huff — C

Smith — LF

Thompson — RF

6:05 p.m. Central start time