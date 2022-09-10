 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game 138 Game Day Thread - Toronto Blue Jays @ Texas Rangers

What do we do now?

By ghostofErikThompson
Toronto Blue Jays v Texas Rangers Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

Toronto Blue Jays @ Texas Rangers

Saturday, September 10, 2022, 6:05 PM CDT (105.3 The Fan / BS Southwest)

The Shed

RHP Kevin Gausman vs. RHP Kohei Arihara

Today's Lineups

BLUE JAYS RANGERS
George Springer - CF Marcus Semien - 2B
Vladimir Guerrero - 1B Corey Seager - SS
Bo Bichette - SS Nathaniel Lowe - 1B
Alejandro Kirk - DH Adolis Garcia - DH
Matt Chapman - 3B Leody Taveras - CF
Cavan Biggio - RF Josh Jung - 3B
Danny Jansen - C Sam Huff - C
Santiago Espinal - 2B Josh Smith - LF
Raimel Tapia - LF Bubba Thompson - RF
Kevin Gausman - RHP Kohei Arihara - RHP

Go Rangers!

