59-79 - Rangers battered by Blue Jays 11-7

The Texas Rangers scored seven runs but the Toronto Blue Jays scored eleven runs.

The Rangers eventually saw some good things from the lineup tonight as they scored seven runs but, before that, starter Kohei Arihara was getting blasted by the Blue Jays and left out to soak up as many tragic innings as he could suffer with Texas staring down a doubleheader to open next week.

An 11-3 deficit through four innings was far too much of the Rangers to make up throughout the rest of the evening and now Texas sits at 20 games below .500 for the first time in 2022.

Player of the Game: Adolis Garcia hit a three-run home run during a two-hit night to inch closer to becoming the first Ranger to reach 100 RBIs in a season since Nomar Mazara drove in 101 runs in 2017. With his 23rd dinger of the year, Garcia is at 87 RBIs.

Up Next: The Rangers close out this series against the Blue Jays hoping to avoid a sweep with LHP Martin Perez set to make the start against a pitcher to be named for Toronto.

Sunday afternoon’s first pitch from The Shed is scheduled for 1:35 pm CDT.