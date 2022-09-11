Minor league update for 9/10/22

Josh Gessner started for Down East and had a rough one, giving up five runs in 1.2 IP, walking five and striking out two. Damian Mendoza allowed two runs in 2.1 IP, walking three and striking out two. Feliciano Serrano allowed four runs in three innings.

Yosy Galan homered. Maximo Acosta had a hit, a walk and a stolen base.

Down East box score

Hickory got washed out. Today is the last day of the season for Hickory, and there is rain in the forecast once again, so Hickory may have played their final game of the year on Friday.

Antoince Kelly gave up three runs in 2.1 IP for Frisco, striking out five and walking one.

Aaron Zavala homered. Blaine Crim was two for five with a homer. Trevor Hauver drew three walks. Justin Foscue had a hit, a stolen base and a walk. Luisangel Acuna had a hit.

Frisco box score

Cole Winn had a fairly decent outing for the Express, you’ll be happy to know, going up against another former top prospect having a rough year, Forrest Whitley. Winn gave up two runs on a pair of solo home runs, striking out four and walking three in five innings.

Ezequiel Duran had a pair of hits and a walk. Davis Wendzel doubled.

Round Rock box score