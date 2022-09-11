Sunday morning Rangers things

The Texas Rangers fell to the Toronto Blue Jays by a score of 11-7 last night.

The DMN’s game story talks about how Kohei Arihara giving up 11 runs dug a hole the Rangers could not get out of.

The rule changes coming in 2023 could greatly benefit Bubba Thompson.

Levi Weaver looks at how the rule changes could impact several Texas Rangers players.

Jeff Wilson talks about how Nathaniel Lowe is solidifying his place in a Rangers infield that looks like it could be set for the next several years.

Keith Law looks at some prominent September callups, including Josh Jung.

David Laurila’s Sunday Notes column includes Brad Miller discussing his being a Man City fan.