Texas Rangers lineup for September 11, 2022 against the Toronto Blue Jays: starting pitchers are Martin Perez for the Rangers and Trevor Richards for the Blue Jays.

The Rangers end an unpleasant series against the Blue Jays with what one can only hope is a less unpleasant game today. Martin Perez starts for the Rangers today, and with the bullpen having to go a bunch of innings yesterday, plus a doubleheader in Miami tomorrow, Tony Beasley will be asking Perez to go as long as he can.

The lineup:

Semien — 2B

Seager — SS

Lowe — 1B

Garcia — DH

Heim — C

Jung — 3B

Taveras — CF

Smith — LF

Thompson — RF

1:35 p.m. Central start time