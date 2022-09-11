Tyson Miller up, Kohei Arihara DFA’d

The Texas Rangers have purchased the contract of Tyson Miller, the team announced today. To make room for Miller on the active and 40 man roster, the Rangers have designated Kohei Arihara for assignment.

The Rangers have a doubleheader coming up in Miami on Monday and are already lacking in pitchers who can give them innings. There is talk than Jon Gray may be activated for Game Two in Miami, but even if he is, it will essentially be a bullpen game, since he will likely be limited to 50 or so pitches, given that he’s been out for over a month.

That, combined with yesterday’s disaster start from Kohei Arihara, means the Rangers need at least one fresh arm in the pen who can give them multiple innings, and it appears Tyson Miller is that guy. Miller was up earlier in the year as a COVID-19 fill in, going 2.1 decent innings against the Chicago White Sox on June 10, and then giving up 6 runs while just recording two outs in a start against the Astros. Miller could start against the Marlins if Gray isn’t ready to go, and if he isn’t used today or in Game One against the Marlins. Regardless, he gives the Rangers someone who can throw a bunch of pitches if needed.

The DFA of Arihara appeared to be an inevitability. Arihara was surprisingly effective in his first two major league outings this year — including a six inning, 0 run start against the Twins — but he had allowed eight runs in 5.1 IP in his two outings before last night’s 11 runs disaster. With Cole Ragans back and Gray returning from the injured list, the rotation should be pretty much back to normal, and while Arihara could have possibly hung around in a long relief role, the need for an extra arm and his poor performance his last few times out meant that he is dropped.