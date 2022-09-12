Minor league update for 9/11/22

Sadly, Down East was rained out on Sunday, in what would have been their final game of the season. They finish the year with a 63-68 record.

The Hickory Crawdads had Dane Acker start, with Acker striking out six and walking two in 2.1 IP, but also allowing a pair of home runs that resulted in four runs appearing on his ledger. Michael Brewer struck out two in 0.2 shutout innings. Ryan Garcia threw five shutout innings, striking out six and walking three.

Angel Aponte had a pair of hits and three stolen bases. Zion Bannister had a pair of hits and a stolen base. Chris Seise had a hit.

This was the season finale for the Crawdads, who end the year at 66-65.

Hickory box score

Ricky Vanasco made his AA debut for the Roughriders, allowing three runs in 3.1 IP, striking out five and walking two.

Blaine Crim was four for five with a double and a homer. Luisangel Acuna had a double, two walks and a stolen base. Trevor Hauver had a hit and three walks.

Frisco box score

Spencer Howard got the start for Round Rock, striking out four and walking no one in four innings, allowing one run. Jake Latz threw two shutout innings. Kyle Cody allowed three runs in 0.2 IP. Demarcus Evans struck out one in 1.1 scoreless innings.

Round Rock box score