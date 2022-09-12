Monday Morning Texas Rangers Update

Good morning.

Kennedi Landry writes about the Texas Rangers grabbing the series finale against Toronto thanks to another fine effort from Martin Perez.

Levi Weaver’s Weaver Wire looks at Josh Jung’s unusual throwing motion and Nathaniel Lowe’s ascension.

Speaking of Lowe, are we witnessing a hot streak or a new identity? MLB dot com names him as the player on the Rangers with something to prove in 2023.

Evan Grant writes that the Rangers are happy with the upcoming rules changes if for no other reason than it may help unlock their $500 million dollar middle infield.

And, what is there to cheer about down the stretch? Will Leitch says for the Rangers it’s forever Jung.

Have a nice day!