Texas Rangers lineup for September 12, 2022 doubleheader Game 1 against the Miami Marlins: starting pitchers are RHP Glenn Otto Texas and LHP Trevor Rogers for Miami.

The idiosyncrasies of the lockout schedule rear their weird head for the Rangers as they will pause their current homestand long enough to play a couple of games against the National League’s Marlins in Miami today before traveling back home tonight to begin a brief two-game series against Oakland at The Shed on Tuesday before taking a day off and then flying back out to Florida for a series against the Tampa Bay Rays before another off day and then another series in Arlington.

Were the MLB schedule makers drunk? Who’s to say.

The lineup:

Marcus Semien - 2B Corey Seager - SS Nathaniel Lowe - 1B Adolis Garcia - RF Mark Mathias - DH Josh Jung - 3B Sam Huff - C Josh Smith - LF Bubba Thompson - CF

12:10 pm CDT first pitch for Game 1.