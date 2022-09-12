61-79 - Rangers come alive late to steal Game 1 from Marlins 3-2

The Texas Rangers found a way to score three runs while the Miami Marlins scored two in the day’s first game.

It appeared as though the Texas lineup was going to take today’s game about as seriously at the MLB schedule makers took organizing today’s doubleheader as the Rangers had just three hits through their first six scoreless innings to begin today’s marathon affair of much baseball.

However, down 2-0, the Rangers scored the game’s next three runs with two in the 7th and one in the 8th to grab a rare one-run win.

Player of the Game: Glenn Otto gave the Rangers exactly what they needed with their bizarre scheduled excursion to Miami for a doubleheader today as he tossed six innings of two-run ball which allowed Texas to stay in the game long enough for the bats to find purchase in the late innings.

Up Next: Another game in a few hours with RHP Jon Gray returning from the IL to pitch for Texas against LHP Braxton Garrett for Miami.

Game 2’s first pitch from loanDepot Park is scheduled for 6:10 pm CDT.