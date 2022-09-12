Texas Rangers lineup for September 12, 2022 doubleheader Game 2 against the Miami Marlins: starting pitchers are RHP Jon Gray for Texas and LHP Braxton Garrett for Miami.

Fresh off a one-run victory in the first game of today’s doubleheader, the Rangers will see the return of Gray to the mound in his first outing since a start on the first day of August as they go for a sweep of the Marlins.

Much of the lineup from earlier in the day remains the same in the nightcap with Jonah Heim subbing in for Sam Huff and Kole Calhoun and Leody Taveras rejoining the batting order in place of Mark Mathias and Josh Smith.

The lineup:

Marcus Semien - 2B Corey Seager - SS Nathaniel Lowe - 1B Adolis Garcia - DH Jonah Heim - C Josh Jung - 3B Kole Calhoun - RF Leody Taveras - CF Bubba Thompson - LF

6:10 pm CDT first pitch for Game 2.