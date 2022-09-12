61-80 - Bullpen implodes as Rangers split doubleheader with Marlins

The Texas Rangers scored six runs but the Miami Marlins scored 10 runs in doubleheader Game 2.

Well that was a lot of baseball.

Were the Rangers able to erase a hideous 8-run 5th inning for Miami, the day would have appeared a lot better as Jon Gray returned and pitched well (3 2⁄ 3 IP, 2 H, 0 BB, 5 K, with one unearned run allowed) in his limited 45-pitch evening and the offense powered up for six runs with Josh Jung, Marcus Semien, and Corey Seager each providing a dinger.

Unfortunately, however, you can’t take away that blemish as A.J. Alexy and Brett Martin combined to allowed four runs apiece in the fateful 5th to doom the Rangers to a doubleheader split and an unsightly 80th loss on the year.

Player of the Game: Just going to acknowledge Jonah Heim for this catch.

Always keep your eye on the ball. pic.twitter.com/VNKi9qaavf — Texas Rangers (@Rangers) September 13, 2022

Up Next: The dumb portion of the 2022 schedule continues with the Rangers back in Arlington for a two-game set against the A’s beginning tomorrow night. LHP Cole Ragans will make the start for Texas in the opener against LHP Ken Waldichuk for Oakland.

Tuesday night’s first pitch from The Shed is scheduled for 7:05 pm CDT.