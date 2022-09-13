Tuesday Morning Texas Rangers Update

Good morning.

You get two game recaps for the price of one from MLB’s George Richards as the Texas Rangers both won and lost in the most absurd scheduled doubleheader of recent memory.

The DMN’s Joe Frisaro writes that Jon Gray coming back and pumping in 39 strikes in 45 pitches begins the process of stabilizing the starting rotation.

Jeff Wilson’s Tuesday newsletter covers a Jonah Heim highlight reel catch and other notes from yesterday’s day trip to Miami.

Frisaro writes that Josh Jung struck out a lot around making an impact in games with extra base hits yesterday.

Wilson notes that prospect Evan Carter will conclude his 2022 season with a promotion to Frisco after High A Hickory’s season ended.

And, the Rangers are repped by brisket egg rolls in the 2022 MLB Food Fight.

Have a nice day!