Jon Gray activated, Tyson Miller optioned

For yesterday’s doubleheader with the Miami Marlins, the Texas Rangers activated pitcher A.J. Alexy as the 29th man. In addition, between Game One and Game Two of the doubleheaders, the Rangers activated starter Jon Gray. To make room for Gray on the active roster, the Rangers optioned pitcher Tyson Miller to AAA Round Rock.

Gray’s return from the injured list gets the Rangers’ rotation back to full strength, more or less, although Gray, having not been out on a rehab assignment, isn’t fully stretched out. Thus, Gray went only 45 pitches in yesterday’s Game 2 start, and likely will only throw 60-70 pitches his next time out, I would imagine.

Gray’s short stint meant A.J. Alexy, the 29th man, was asked to provide innings, and that was a failure. Alexy retired only one of the five batters he faced, walking three batters and giving up a double to former Rangers minor leaguer Charles Leblanc. Alexy will presumably be returned to AAA Round Rock now that the doubleheader has been completed.