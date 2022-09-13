Texas Rangers lineup for September 13, 2022 against the Oakland A’s: starting pitchers are Cole Ragans for the Rangers and Ken Waldichuk for the A’s.
After a split in Miami, the Rangers are now starting a series at home against the Oakland A’s. Corey Seager is getting the day off, and Josh Smith is getting to man the shortstop position.
The lineup:
Semien — 2B
Mathias — 1B
Lowe — DH
Garcia — RF
Jung — 3B
Taveras — CF
Huff — C
Smith — SS
Thompson — LF
7:05 p.m. Central start time
