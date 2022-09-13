Texas Rangers lineup for September 13, 2022 against the Oakland A’s: starting pitchers are Cole Ragans for the Rangers and Ken Waldichuk for the A’s.

After a split in Miami, the Rangers are now starting a series at home against the Oakland A’s. Corey Seager is getting the day off, and Josh Smith is getting to man the shortstop position.

The lineup:

Semien — 2B

Mathias — 1B

Lowe — DH

Garcia — RF

Jung — 3B

Taveras — CF

Huff — C

Smith — SS

Thompson — LF

7:05 p.m. Central start time