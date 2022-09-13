62-80 - Rangers rally for 8-7 shootout victory over A’s

The Texas Rangers scored eight runs while the Oakland Athletics scored seven runs.

The Rangers appeared a tad jetlagged after their Monday doubleheader in Miami as Cole Ragans made it just four innings while allowing seven runs as he tries to figure out this whole pitching in the big leagues thing.

Meanwhile, the bats didn’t really get going until after the A’s had taken a 7-2 lead into the bottom of the 5th. In that frame, however, Texas scored three runs and then added two more in the 7th to tie the game.

Tied through 8, with the Texas bullpen coming through to allow the Rangers a shot to come back, Mark Mathias played the hero with his second home run of the night, a walk-off winner.

Player of the Game: Mad Mark Mathias continued his unexpected success with the Rangers as he helped get Nathaniel Lowe off his feet with a start at first base tonight while going 3 for 5 with three runs scored and four driven in via a double and the game-tying, two-run dong in the bottom of the 7th.

Of course, his biggest hit was saved for a walk-off solo dong.

Up Next: More Rangers versus A’s with RHP Dane Dunning expected to start for Texas against LHP JP Sears for Oakland.

Wednesday evening’s finale in this brief two game set from The Shed is scheduled to start at 7:05 pm CDT.