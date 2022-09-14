Minor league update for 9/13/22

Not a great day at the office for Frisco starter Jack Leiter, who gave up five runs in 4.2 IP on five hits (including a home run) and six walks, striking out four.

Justin Foscue was three for four. Luisangela Acuna had a hit and a stolen base. Evan Carter, making his AA debut, reached on a walk and a HBP and stole a base. Trevor Hauver had a hit.

It was a bullpen game for Round Rock. Yerry Rodriguez allowed a solo home run in two innings of work. Lucas Jacobsen, newly activated and promoted to Round Rock from Frisco, allowed a solo home run in an inning of work, striking out two. Fernery Ozuna allowed a run in two innings. Daniel Robert threw a shutout inning. Chase Lee allowed three runs in an inning of work.

Davis Wendzel continued his strong finish to the season with a two for four game that featured a double and a home run. Ezequiel Duran had a hit.

Eli White made an appearance, beginning a rehab assignment, and was hitless in a pair of at bats.

