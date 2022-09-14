Wednesday Morning Links

Morning, all!

Apparently, Mark Mathias needs to be jet lagged and kept awake by his newborn before every game.

Mathias is making his case for being part of the Rangers plans moving forward, going 15 for 41 since his callup and putting last night’s game away in walkoff fashion.

For the first time this season the Rangers gave Corey Seager a rest without sliding Marcus Semien over to man short.

Levi Weaver has a mailbag column in which he addresses why Kole Calhoun is still around and what the prospects are for DFW area fans to be able to stream the Ranger games next season.

Jack Leiter’s final regular season start included 6 walks, with 4 coming in the final inning he pitched.