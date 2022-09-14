Texas Rangers lineup for September 14, 2022 against the Oakland A’s: starting pitchers are Dane Dunning for the Rangers and J.P. Sears for the A’s.

Texas is taking on the A’s again, after last night’s dramatic come-from-behind walkoff win. Last night’s hero, Mark Mathias, is, not surprisingly, back in the lineup, and Nick Solak is even getting a start as well.

The lineup:

Semien — 2B

Seager — SS

Lowe — 1B

Garcia — RF

Mathias — 3B

Jung — DH

Heim — C

Solak — LF

Taveras — CF

7:05 p.m. Central start time