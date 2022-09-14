Texas Rangers lineup for September 14, 2022 against the Oakland A’s: starting pitchers are Dane Dunning for the Rangers and J.P. Sears for the A’s.
Texas is taking on the A’s again, after last night’s dramatic come-from-behind walkoff win. Last night’s hero, Mark Mathias, is, not surprisingly, back in the lineup, and Nick Solak is even getting a start as well.
The lineup:
Semien — 2B
Seager — SS
Lowe — 1B
Garcia — RF
Mathias — 3B
Jung — DH
Heim — C
Solak — LF
Taveras — CF
7:05 p.m. Central start time
