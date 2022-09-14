62-81 - The Rangers did the one-run loss thing again

The Texas Rangers scored seven runs but the Oakland Athletics scored eight runs.

Tonight’s game was the Bizzarro Superman to last night’s Man of Steel because there’s just no way that the 2022 Texas Rangers could possibly win two one-run games in a row. The universe ain’t allowing that to happen.

Player of the Game: Mr. M&M Mark Mathias followed up his two-dong night last evening with another homer during a two hit evening where he also drove in two and stole a base.

Up Next: The malformation to the schedule that the Rangers find themselves mired within in recent times has them taking a day of leisure on Thursday before heading back out to Florida for a series against the Rays beginning on Friday night.