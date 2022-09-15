Minor league update for 9/14/22

Cody Bradford started for Frisco, throwing 6.2 innings of one run ball, striking out six, walking one and allowing five hits.

Thomas Saggese double twice and tripled. Evan Carter doubled. Aaron Zavala and Luisangel Acuna each had a hit. Jonathan Ornelas had three hits.

Frisco box score

For Round Rock, Zak Kent started and allowed a pair of runs on a two run home run, going 5.1 IP, striking out four and walking two. Kyle Cody allowed a run in 1.1 IP. Nick Snyder had a walk and a K in 0.1 IP.

Davis Wendzel homered again.

Round Rock box score