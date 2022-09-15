2022 Down East Wood Ducks final pitching stats

With the season over for the A ball leagues, we are looking at the final numbers for those clubs, continuing today with the pitchers for the Down East Wood Ducks.

Here are the numbers:

Texas saw some impressive performances from its young pitchers at Down East this season. Perhaps most notable was the work of 2019 second rounder Ryan Garcia, who had barely pitched as a professional prior to this season, missing all of 2020 due to Tommy John surgery and all of 2021 due to recuperation from Tommy John surgery and then a lat injury. Garcia was old for the league, but did impressive work and ended up moving to Hickory for the latter part of the year.

The breakout guy for Down East, however, was probably Mitch Bratt. A lefthander out of Canada who moved to Georgia for his senior year in high school to improve his draft status, Bratt was the Rangers’ fifth round pick in 2021, getting a well over slot bonus of $850,000. Bratt, who turned 19 in July, excelled while being challenged with a full season assignment in his first full pro season, and was probably the best pitching prospect on the team.

Fellow 2021 draftee Larson Kindreich also had a strong pro debut for Down East, though his story is much different than Bratt’s. Drafted out of Biola in the 8th round, and getting just a $150,000 bonus, the 23 year old Kindreich put himself on the prospect map with his performance in Down East, though he hit a few bumps once he was promoted to Hickory.

Winston Santos, Josh Stephan and Emiliano Teodo also had quality seasons as starters, while a number of pitchers had solid years out of the pen for Down East, most notably Bubba Hoopii-Tuionetoa, who I’m really hoping becomes a big leaguer.