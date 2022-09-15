Thursday Morning Links

Morning, all!

Kumar Rocker will log a few starts in fall instructs before making his professional debut in the Arizona Fall League.

Mark Mathias was primarily a second baseman in the minors, a position the Rangers don’t really need help with, but his bat is forcing the team to find somewhere to play him.

The DMN has their end of season prospect ranking update, with Josh Jung and Evan Carter taking the top two spots and Jack Leiter dropping to number 3.

The Rangers are truly committed to one run losses this season, and gave up a late lead to lose 8-7 to the A’s last night.

It was their 32nd one run loss of the season, a franchise record.

As Marcus Semien inches closer to 25 homers on the season, the Rangers could have four players reach that arbitrary plateau in 2022.

Eli White will not be returning in 2022 as he has developed some discomfort in his left knee while on a rehab assignment.