2022 Hickory Crawdads final hitting stats

With the A ball season having wrapped up, we are taking a look at the final numbers for the A ball teams this week. Today, we are checking out the hitters for the Hickory Crawdads.

There were some good ones:

Evan Carter is the top position player prospect with the Crawdads, and will likely be on most top 100 lists this offseason. Carter put up a .287/.388/.476 slash line, which is nice, but he did that while walking 59 times against 75 Ks in 447 plate appearances — an impressive walk to strikeout ratio. He’s also a quality center fielder, can run (he had 26 stolen bases in 38 attempts for Hickory), and only turned 20 less than a month ago.

Like Carter, Thomas Saggese was selected in the 2020 draft by the Rangers, and like Carter, he had an impressive offensive season for Hickory, particularly given his age. There are contact issues and questions about where Saggese will land defensively, but he’s performing and is showing out well, particularly for a fifth rounder.

Luisangel Acuna — still dubbed Jose Acuna by B-R — missed some time with injuries, but he got hits, drew walks, stole bases, and played quality defense up the middle, all at the age of 20.

Chris Seise stayed healthy. That’s a win right there for him.

Aaron Zavala started slowly, was walking a ton but not getting any hits, then hitting his stride, ultimately getting promoted to Frisco.