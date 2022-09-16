Friday morning Rangers links

Good morning, LSB.

The Rangers were off yesterday.

Kennedi Landry compares Marcus Semien to Adrian Beltre in terms of durability and urge to play every day.

Evan Grant opens up his Rangers mailbag and answers questions involving Josh Jung and the Rangers future plans for pitching.

Grant also has his weekly Rangers video where he discusses more pitching issues, particularly the bullpen in this case.

And MLB Pipeline lists the prospect from each team who has improved their stock the most this season.

That's all for this morning. The Rangers start up a weekend series in Tampa Bay tonight at 6 o clock.

Happy Friday.