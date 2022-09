Texas Rangers lineup for September 16, 2022 against the Tampa Bay Rays: starting pitchers are Martin Perez for the Rangers and Corey Kluber for the Rays.

Texas goes to Tampa to battle the Rays. They are facing former Ranger great Corey Kluber.

The lineup:

Semien — 2B

Seager — SS

Lowe — 1B

Garcia — RF

Heim — C

Jung — 3B

Taveras — CF

Smith — DH

Thompson — LF

6:10 p.m. Central start time