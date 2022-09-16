63-81 - Kluber conquered as Rangers grab opener from Rays 4-3

The Texas Rangers scored four runs while the Tampa Bay Rays scored three runs.

The Rangers played their 876th consecutive one-run game. They did not lose this one.

Player of the Game: Former Ray Nathaniel Lowe capped off a four-run inning for the Rangers with a two-run home run off of former Ranger Corey Kluber.

Up Next: More Rays and Rangers with RHP Jon Gray expected to start for Texas against a pitcher to be named for Tampa Bay.

Saturday evening’s first pitch from Tropicana Field is scheduled for 5:10 pm CDT.