Minor league update for 9/16/22

Mason Englert started for Frisco, giving up three runs in 4.2 IP, striking out five and walking four.
Evan Carter was three for four with a double and a walk. Jonathan Ornelas had a single, a double, two walks and a stolen base. Justin Foscue doubled and homered. Thomas Saggese had a hit.
Cole Winn allowed eight runs (six earned) on ten hits, including two home runs, in 5.1 IP for Round Rock, striking out six and walking two. Lucas Jacobsen threw a scoreless inning. Daniel Robert allowed a run in an inning of work.
Ezequiel Duran doubled and walked. Blaine Crim singled and walked. Davis Wendzel had a hit.
