Minor league update for 9/16/22

Mason Englert started for Frisco, giving up three runs in 4.2 IP, striking out five and walking four.

Evan Carter was three for four with a double and a walk. Jonathan Ornelas had a single, a double, two walks and a stolen base. Justin Foscue doubled and homered. Thomas Saggese had a hit.

Frisco Roughriders

Cole Winn allowed eight runs (six earned) on ten hits, including two home runs, in 5.1 IP for Round Rock, striking out six and walking two. Lucas Jacobsen threw a scoreless inning. Daniel Robert allowed a run in an inning of work.

Ezequiel Duran doubled and walked. Blaine Crim singled and walked. Davis Wendzel had a hit.

Round Rock Express