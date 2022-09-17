Saturday morning Rangers stuff

Good morning, LSB.

The Rangers won a one-run game last night, with Nathaniel Lowe’s 25th home run of the season serving as the difference-maker in a 4-3 win.

Evan Grant writes that Lowe had more family members in the stands than he could count, and Big Nate sent them home happy.

In case you missed it, Kumar Rocker, Luisangel Acuna and others will play in the Arizona Fall League.

MLB Pipeline has a look at the AFL from a more national, prospecty perspective.

And Jeff Wilson takes a look at Josh Jung’s MLB career after a week in the bigs.

That’s all for this morning. The Rangers continue their series with the Rays tonight at 5:10 with Jon Gray on the mound for Texas.

Have a good weekend!