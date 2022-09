The Texas Rangers scored once but the Tampa Bay Rays scored five runs.

Hey look, a different kind of one-run loss.

Player of the Game: Jonah Heim hit a solo home run that prevented the Rangers from suffering a shutout loss.

Up Next: The Rangers and Rays will play a series rubber match with RHP Glenn Otto set to face off against former Rangers lefty Jeffrey Springs.

First pitch in Sunday afternoon’s finale from Tropicana Field is scheduled for 12:10 pm CDT.