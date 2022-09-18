Minor league update for 9/17/22

Ricky Vanasco started for Frisco, going 4.2 IP, allowing five runs, walking three and striking out two. Antoine Kelly walked three and struck out three in two scoreless innings.

Thomas Saggese tripled and stole a base. Evan Carter had a hit and two walks. Jonathan Ornelas had a hit. Trevor Hauver had a double and a walk.

Frisco box score

Spencer Howard started for Round Rock and gave up six runs in three innings, walking three and striking out one. Fernery Ozune gave up five runs in an inning of work. Joe Barlow struck out two in a scoreless inning. A.J. Alexy allowed a pair of runs in two innings. Chase Lee threw a scoreless inning.

Blaine Crim had a pair of hits.

Round Rock box score