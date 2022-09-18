Sunday morning Rangers things

Good morning, folks...

The Texas Rangers lost to the Tampa Bay Rays last night by a score of 5-1.

Evan Grant writes that Brock Burke and Taylor Hearn have been used in unconventional relief roles in 2022.

Nick Solak could be out for the year after being hit in the foot by a pitch on Wednesday.

Jeff Wilson’s Sunday Read looks at Mark Mathias, who is working to show he should be on the 2023 roster.

David Laurila has his Sunday notes column up at Fangraphs, and it starts off talking with Dave Raymond.