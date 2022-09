Texas Rangers lineup for September 18, 2022 against the Tampa Bay Rays: starting pitchers are Glenn Otto for the Rangers and Jeffrey Springs for the Rays.

Texas and Tampa play the final game of their series today. Leody Taveras gets a day off, Jonah Heim gets a day off, and Mark Mathias gets a start.

The lineup:

Semien — 2B

Seager — SS

Lowe — 1B

Garcia — RF

Mathias — DH

Jung — 3B

Smith — LF

Huff — C

Thompson — CF

12:10 pm Central start time