Monday Morning Texas Rangers Update

CJ Haddad writes that Josh Jung was a bright spot for the Texas Rangers yesterday despite a series-dropping loss to the Rays.

Evan Grant notes that the Rays beat Texas bookended by former Rangers pitchers with Jeffrey Springs picking up the win and Pete Fairbanks grabbing the save.

Ken Rosenthal has a column out and includes thoughts on the challenge that the Rangers face building a starting rotation this winter.

Kennedi Landry answered burning Rangers questions, the same ones that have smoldered for 50 years.

Jim Callis was a guest on Jeff Wilson’s Rangers Today podcast to talk the MLB Draft and Rangers prospects.

And, Jayson Stark takes a look at all of the new rules coming in 2023 and how they could impact the game.

