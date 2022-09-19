Minor league update for 9/18/22

With a playoff spot being clinched, and the playoffs starting on Tuesday, Frisco rolled with a bullpen game in their regular season finale on Sunday. Avery Weems allowed a run in two innings, striking out two.

Evan Carter finished the regular season with a bang, going two for five with a double, a homer and a walk. Thomas Saggese also had a double, a homer and a walk. Justin Foscue had a hit. Jonathan Ornelas had a single and a double.

Kyle Cody allowed a pair of runs in an inning of work for Round Rock. Yerry Rodriguez got dinged for a blown save despite retiring both the batters he faced. Jake Latz walked two in 0.2 shutout innings. Nick Snyder allowed three runs in 1.2 IP, one of them being the Zombie Runner.

