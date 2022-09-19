Hickory Crawdads 2022 final pitching stats

With the regular season for the A ball clubs having wrapped up last week, we are taking a look at the final numbers for the Rangers’ A ball affiliates. Today, we are looking at the final numbers for the pitchers for the Hickory Crawdads.

Check it out:

Owen White built on his stellar AFL campaign last year with a strong performance for Hickory, earning a promotion to AA Frisco. White was shut down late in the year due to shoulder soreness, but if he’s healthy, he’s one of the Rangers’ top pitching prospects, and almost certainly will be added to the 40 man roster this offseason.

Ricky Vanasco made his much awaited return to action, at least in affiliated ball, after recuperating from Tommy John surgery in 2021 and getting his only action in the Instructional League. It was a bumpy year for Vanasco, who struggled with his command upon his return. I suspect he will start 2022 in Frisco, and we will see if he’s sharper.

T.K. Roby had a less than great ERA, but he is also a 20 year old in high-A, and the peripherals were solid. He’s a very nice prospect.

Dane Acker, who came over in the Elvis Andrus/Khris Davis trade, had a rough go of it when he moved up to Hickory. Acker had Tommy John surgery in 2021 and was rehabbing this year. He will likely return to Hickory next year and look to show he’s back to 100%.

Oh, and Marc Church spent a good chunk of the year with Hickory before moving up to Frisco. He’s good.