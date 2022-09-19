Rangers claim Strotman on waivers

The Texas Rangers have claimed pitcher Drew Strotman on waivers from the Minnesota Twins. To make room 40 Strotman on the 40 man roster, the Rangers have transferred Brad Miller from the 10 day injured list to the 60 day injured list.

Strotman, 26, is a righthander who was originally a Tampa Bay Ray farmhand, selected by the Rays out of St. Mary’s in the 4th round of the 2017 draft. Strotman was sent to the Twins last July in the trade that sent Nelson Cruz from Minnesota to Tampa. Strotman had put up a 3.39 ERA in 58.1 IP over 13 appearances for the Rays’ AAA affiliate at Durham, albiet with shaky peripherals. He then put up a 7.33 ERA in tr innings over 12 appearances for the Twins’ AAA affiliate in St. Paul over the remainder of the season.

Strotman moved to the bullpen for 2022 and was still not good, putting up a 6.44 ERA in 50.1 IP over 39 games, striking out 58 batters and walking 33. He was designated for assignment over the weekend by the Twins.

Strotman had Tommy John surgery in 2018, and missed most of 2018 and 2019 as a result, then missed all of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He was the #17 prospect in the Twins system prior to the 2022 season per BA, dropped to #25 in the system in the midseason rankings, and is now no longer with the Twins.

I’m not sure why the Rangers claimed Strotman, and I’m skeptical he makes it to spring trianing still on the 40 man roster. He’s here for now, though.