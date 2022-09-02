Friday morning Rangers update

Good morning, LSB.

The Rangers notched yet another one-run loss loss last night, this time in spectacular fashion.

MLB dot com’s Molly Burkhardt discusses the Rangers’ bullpen coughing up what had been a pretty decent Rangers pitching night until then.

Jeff Wilson says out of five straight losses, that Rangers crash and burn was the worst.

Evan Grant notes that Josh Jung is still not with the major league team but that hey maybe he could provide some bullpen help, if it comes to that.

With all the Timmy Trumpet talk going on, Levi Weaver takes a look at some Rangers walk-up songs.

The Athletic’s Jim Bowden has a list of pitching prospects who weren’t on his Top 50 list of pitching prospects but who might be next year? I dunno, confusing. Jim Bowden lists good pitching prospects and there’s a Ranger.

And MLB Pipeline predicts each franchise’s No. 1 prospect for next season, with a mildly surprising name for the Rangers.

That’s all for this morning. The Rangers try to bounce back against Boston tonight at 6 pm with....Dallas Keuchel on the mound for Texas. Yeesh.

Go Rangers.