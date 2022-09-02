Minor league update for 9/1/22

Emiliano Teodo started for Down East, striking out five and walking four while allowing two runs in 3.2 IP. Jose Corniell walked four and struck out three in three innings, allowing four runs. Nick Lockhart allowed a run on a solo home run in two innings, striking out three and walking one.

Cam Cauley had a pair of hits and a stolen base. Miguel Villarroel had a pair of doubles. Maximo Acosta, Gleider Figuereo, and Yosy Galan all had hits.

Down East box score

T.K. Roby went 4.2 innings for Hickory, allowing three runs while striking out five. Michael Brewer struck out two in a scoreless inning.

Daniel Mateo had a hit, a walk and a stolen base. Cody Freeman had a hit.

Hickory box score

For Frisco, Cody Bradford started, going 5.2 IP and allowing five runs. Blaine Crim was two for three with a homer and a walk. Justin Foscue had a pair of hits. Trevor Hauver had a double and a walk. Jonathan Ornelas had a hit.

Frisco box score

Chase Lee threw a scoreless inning for Round Rock. Josh Smith had a hit.

Round Rock box score