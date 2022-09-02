58-73 - Rangers run over by Red Sox in 9-1 loss

The Texas Rangers scored a run but the Boston Red Sox scored nine runs.

So what’s a more palatable experience? A game where you think the Rangers are going to win for most of it only for them to blow it in the final innings and lose with the opponent racing onto the field to celebrate their comeback or a game where the Rangers have pretty much no shot all night while getting blown out?

Last night was the former and tonight was the latter and after experiencing them both, the Rangers are a season-worst 15 games below .500.

Player of the Game: Nathaniel Lowe reached base three times.

Up Next: The Rangers and Red Sox play another baseball game tomorrow but Texas hasn’t announced their starter while Boston will send RHP Brayan Bello to the mound.

Saturday afternoon’s first pitch from Fenway Park is scheduled for 3:10 pm CDT.