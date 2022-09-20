Tuesday Morning Texas Rangers Update

Good morning.

Jeff Wilson writes that the season is down to a handful of series for the Texas Rangers but, hey, at least some good things are happening with playoff bound Frisco!

With eyes already pointed toward 2023, Evan Grant takes a stab at predicting an Opening Day roster for next year’s club.

Levi Weaver’s Weaver Wire looks at a record for Corey Seager, and other items from the week that was for the Rangers.

Grant notes that the Rangers are interested in bringing in recently released catcher Kevin Plawecki.

And, it’s the 50th anniversary Fan Appreciation Week for the Texas Rangers this week. How do you pack fifty years of bizarre tragedy into just one week?

Have a nice day!