2022 Frisco Roughriders final regular season hitting stats

The AA Texas League regular season has wrapped up play for the year. The Frisco Roughriders have made the playoffs, and play Game One of their series against the San Antonio Missions tonight.

Since playoff stats aren’t included in the regular season stats, however, we can go ahead and take a look at the final regular season stats for the Frisco Roughriders hitters this year:

Jonathan Ornelas had a nice season for Frisco, and put himself in consideration for a 40 man roster spot this offseason, in his first year of Rule 5 eligibility. He struck out more than you’d like to see, but he showed some pop, got on base at a good clip, and while he played mostly shortstop this year, he can handle all the infield positions, and has played a little bit of center field as well.

It was a mildly disappointing year for Dustin Harris and Justin Foscue, two bat-first guys who, I think, it was hoped would show more this year. Both had decent but unspectacular seasons, and both missed time with injuries, which slowed them down. Harris is also Rule 5 eligible for the first time this offseason, and given his limited defensive profile and 817 OPS this year, I’m not as confident as I once was that he will be protected this offseason.

And just to be clear, Foscue and Harris are still solid prospects who have value. But they were seen as guys who could take significant steps forward in 2022, and that didn’t happen.

Blaine Crim had a nice season, and earned a late season promotion to AAA, where he is currently toiling. He’s a 25 year old first baseman/DH who has good but not great offensive numbers, and as yet another R-5 eligible guy, I think he’s a longshot to be protected. He has a chance at getting to the majors, but he’s going to have to hit a ton in AAA to get a serious look.

Ezequiel Duran hit a shitload of doubles before being promoted straight to the majors early in the year.

Aaron Zavala was on fire when he was first promoted from high-A to AA, went on the injured list, and cooled down after that. Still, he got on base and showed some power. I’d say he’s probably exceeding expectations at this point as a below-slot early second rounder from 2021, and his 624 OPS in September may simply be a byproduct of this being his first full professional season, and him running out of gas late. He’s someone to keep an eye on next year.

Luisangel Acuna, Evan Carter and Thomas Saggese are all guys who got late promotions from high-A to AA. They were all among the youngest players in the Carolina League, and will probably start the season in Frisco next year.