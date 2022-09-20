Maury Wills has passed away

Maury Wills, who spent 14 years in the majors, primarily with the Los Angeles Dodgers, and who later was a major league coach, as well as a manager for two seasons for the Seattle Mariners, has passed away at the age of 89, it has been announced.

Wills led the National League in stolen bases for six straight seasons, including a then-record (modern era) 104 bases for the Dodgers in 1962. He was named an All Star in five different seasons, and won the National League MVP Award in 1962. Wills is 20th all time in career stolen bases, with 586.

Wills went on to do color commentary for MLB games for NBC, then had a brief stint as manager of the Seattle Mariners, covering parts of the 1980 and 1981 seasons.

Wills was also the father of former Texas Rangers second baseman Bump Wills, who played for the Rangers from 1977-81.