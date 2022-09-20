Texas Rangers lineup for September 20, 2022 against the Anaheim Angels: starting pitchers are Cole Ragans for the Rangers and Patrick Sandoval for the Angels.

We have a series starting today, against the Angels, in Texas. Mark Mathias is back in the lineup, which I know everyone is excited about, and rookies Josh Jung and Bubba Thompson are also in the lineup.

The lineup:

Semien — 2B

Seager — SS

Lowe — 1B

Garcia — RF

Mathias — DH

Jung — 3B

Heim — C

Taveras — CF

Thompson — LF

7:05 p.m. Central start time