Texas Rangers lineup for September 20, 2022 against the Anaheim Angels: starting pitchers are Cole Ragans for the Rangers and Patrick Sandoval for the Angels.
We have a series starting today, against the Angels, in Texas. Mark Mathias is back in the lineup, which I know everyone is excited about, and rookies Josh Jung and Bubba Thompson are also in the lineup.
The lineup:
Semien — 2B
Seager — SS
Lowe — 1B
Garcia — RF
Mathias — DH
Jung — 3B
Heim — C
Taveras — CF
Thompson — LF
7:05 p.m. Central start time
