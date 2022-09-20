63-84 - Rangers crumble, fall 5-2 to Angels in series opener

The Texas Rangers scored twice but the Anaheim Angels scored five runs.

The Rangers turned a triple play for the second time this season. That’s pretty neat.

They also didn’t win and are a season-worst 21 games under .500.

Player of the Game: Marcus Semien walked twice, singled, and, with Texas down 2-1, doubled in the tying run in the 5th. Unfortunately, a half inning later, the Angels scored the the game’s final three runs.

Up Next: More Rangers and Angels with RHP Dane Dunning set to pitch for Texas against LHP Tucker Davidson for Anaheim.

Wednesday night’s first pitch from The Shed is scheduled for 7:05 pm CDT.