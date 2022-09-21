Minor league update for 9/20/22

Frisco took Game One of their playoff series against the San Antonio Missions, winning by a score of 7-3.

Jack Leiter started but had major control issues, walking six while striking out four in 3.1 IP, allowing three runs. Joe Barlow threw a scoreless inning.

Aaron Zavala homered. Luisangel Acuna had a single and a double. Thomas Saggese, Justin Foscue, Evan Carter and Jonathan Ornelas each had hits.

Frisco box score

Zak Kent threw 5.1 shutout innings for Round Rock, striking out five and walking three. Lucas Jacobsen threw a scoreless inning, striking out two. Yerry Rodriguez allowed a run in an inning of work. Demarcus Evans and Chase Lee each threw a scoreless inning.

Ezequiel Duran had a hit.

Round Rock box score