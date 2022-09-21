Minor league update for 9/20/22

Frisco took Game One of their playoff series against the San Antonio Missions, winning by a score of 7-3.
Jack Leiter started but had major control issues, walking six while striking out four in 3.1 IP, allowing three runs. Joe Barlow threw a scoreless inning.
Aaron Zavala homered. Luisangel Acuna had a single and a double. Thomas Saggese, Justin Foscue, Evan Carter and Jonathan Ornelas each had hits.
Zak Kent threw 5.1 shutout innings for Round Rock, striking out five and walking three. Lucas Jacobsen threw a scoreless inning, striking out two. Yerry Rodriguez allowed a run in an inning of work. Demarcus Evans and Chase Lee each threw a scoreless inning.
Ezequiel Duran had a hit.
