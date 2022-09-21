Thoughts on a 5-2 Rangers loss

Angels 5, Rangers 2
- Quite the bang up performance by the Rangers’ offense.
- At least there was a triple play turned by the Rangers. That is something fun, at least.
- Cole Ragans had a decent enough outing, even without getting through five innings. 4.2 IP, two runs, 5 Ks, no walks.
- Ragans also generated 12 swings and misses, eight of them coming against his changeup. That’s good to see.
- Dennis Santana came on for Ragans with two outs and no one on in the fifth, as Tony Beasley didn’t want Ragans to face Mike Trout a third time. And Santana struck out Trout! Huzzah!
- Then Santana gave up loud contact to the first three batters of the sixth, for a single, a double, and a single, and was lifted for John King.
- Santana was terrific the first three months of the season. He has been beyond awful since.
- Let’s do some specific numbers. At the end of June, Santana had a 1.53 ERA and 2.40 FIP in 29.1 IP. From July 1 on, he has a 10.88 ERA (but just a 4.36 FIP!) in 24 innings, including a .438 BABIP.
- I have no idea what happened. I am skeptical, however, Santana is worth hanging on to at this point.
- John King allowed a pair of ground ball singles, resulting in the two runners he inherited from Santana to score. In King’s defense, both balls were weakly hit, but got through because the infield was playing in — Mike Ford hit a chopper that, per Statcast, was 80.7 mph off the bat with a .050 xBA, and it went over Nathaniel Lowe’s head because of where he was playing, followed by Jo Adell hitting a 69.7 mph grounder that had a .230 xBA but snuck through the pulled in infield.
- King got out of the inning by getting Angels catcher Max Stassi to hit into a 5-4-3 GIDP started by Josh Jung. Pro tip: if you’re trying to get a triple play, it is a good idea to have the catcher hitting.
- John King ended up going 2.1 IP in all, with the two singles that started his outing being his only hits. Jesus Tinoco threw 1.2 scoreless innings.
- Unfortunately, the offense did very little, so none of that mattered.
- It was another one of those frustrating experiences where the Rangers scored right away, and then hardly at all the rest of the game. Texas was up 1-0 two batters into the bottom of the first, after Corey Seager doubled home Marcus Semien, who had led off the inning with a walk.
- Texas only picked up four more hits the rest of the game, and the only time they even got anything resembling a threat after the first inning was in the fifth, when Bubba Thompson reached on a two out bunt single, then scored on a Semien double. Corey Seager walked to bring up Nathaniel Lowe, but Lowe grounded out, and for all intents and purposes the offense packed up and went home after that.
- Josh Jung was 0 for 4 with 3 Ks on the game, as he continues to adjust to the major leagues. Somewhat concerning is the fact that Jung still hasn’t drawn a walk since being brought up. One has to wonder if he’s pressing a bit.
- Cole Ragans topped out at 94.0 mph with his fastball, averaging 91.6 mph on the day. Dennis Santana touched 98.0 mph with his fastball. John King’s sinker hit 92.7 mph. Jesus Tinoco’s sinker maxed out at 97.2 mph.
- Corey Seager had a 103.9 mph GIDP, while Nathaniel Lowe had a 102.7 mph GIDP, and those two events pretty much encapsulate the night for the Rangers. Adolis Garcia had a 103.7 mph flyout.
- Maybe things will be better in the next game.
